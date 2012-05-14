MILAN May 14 Italian market regulator Conob
will discuss a plan by insurer Unipol to merge with
troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI but its decision on
whether the deal would entail a compulsory bid may be delayed,
Consob head said on Monday.
"I don't know if we'll make it for tomorrow. (A decision on
the bid) could be delayed," Giuseppe Vegas said on the sidelines
of Consob's annual meeting.
Sources close to the matter said last week Unipol was very
close to reaching an agreement with Fondiaria-SAI and parent
Premafin over plans for a merger that would give it a
stake of around 62 percent in the merged entity.
Unipol's offer is subject to regulatory clearances,
including a waiver by market regulator Consob of the need to
launch a mandatory bid on minority shareholders across the
Fondiaria group.
