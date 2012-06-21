* Fondiaria has 10 days to answer Consob queries-source
MILAN, June 21 The 2011 accounts of loss-making
Fondiaria-SAI are being questioned by Italy's market
watchdog Consob, a source at the regulator said on Thursday, a
move that could further delay the insurer's rescue by peer
Unipol.
Consob has told Italy's second-largest insurer its accounts
do not meet international accounting rules, questioning in
particular the way in which reserves for insurance claims in the
non-life sector were booked, the source said.
Fondiaria, which declined to comment, has 10 days to reply
to Consob's observations, the source said, or it will face
invalidation of its accounts by the regulator.
The source said the amount in question was 517 million
euros.
In 2011, Fondiaria reported a net loss of more than 1
billion euros ($1.26 billion).
The source said if Fondiaria failed to resolve the matter in
10 days the regulator could ask for a dissenting opinion to be
added to the capital increase prospectus or, in a worst case
scenario, it could all end up in court.
Consob's move is the latest twist in the complex saga to
rescue Fondiaria through a friendly takeover by Bologna-based
Unipol engineered by investment bank Mediobanca, the
insurer's biggest creditor.
The rescue plan, slowed by regulatory hurdles and disputes
with Fondiaria's main shareholders the Ligresti family,
envisages the two companies carry out two parallel 1.1 billion
euro capital increases, expected for July.
"They could work it all out in 10 days and that's it, though
technically Consob could block the capital increase prospectus,"
a second source close to the matter said.
The more an insurance company books in its reserves account
the less it has available for its profit line.
The Unipol rescue project got an initial nod by antitrust
and insurance regulators on Wednesday, but that came with
strings attached as the new group would have to sell.
