BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties co announces May 2017 contracted sales
* For month of MAY 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.9974 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 11 Creditor banks of Italian holding company Premafin, which controls troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, are not willing to examine the plan of private equity funds Sator and Palladio to rescue Fondiaria, UniCredit's chief executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.
He said Premafin creditors were going ahead with a rival plan put forward by insurer Unipol.
UniCredit had approved a Premafin debt restructuring and is ready to swap its loan for Fondiaria shares held as a collateral in case of a negative vote by Premafin shareholders on Tuesday, Ghizzoni said. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)
* For month of MAY 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.9974 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 9 Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has become Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder by increasing its stake to at least 5 percent, according to a filing published by Dutch regulators on Friday.