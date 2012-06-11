MILAN, June 11 Creditor banks of Italian holding company Premafin, which controls troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, are not willing to examine the plan of private equity funds Sator and Palladio to rescue Fondiaria, UniCredit's chief executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.

He said Premafin creditors were going ahead with a rival plan put forward by insurer Unipol.

UniCredit had approved a Premafin debt restructuring and is ready to swap its loan for Fondiaria shares held as a collateral in case of a negative vote by Premafin shareholders on Tuesday, Ghizzoni said. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)