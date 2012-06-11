* UniCredit ready to seize Premafin's Fondiaria shares
* Ligresti requests not compatible with waiver of minorities
bid
* Fondiaria shares lower after Friday rally
(Releads, adds source, analyst comment)
MILAN, June 11 The future of troubled Italian
insurer Fondiaria-SAI hung in the balance on Monday after
creditor banks at its debt-ridden parent Premafin said they were
ready to call in collateral if the planned rescue by peer Unipol
did not go through.
On Friday members of the Ligresti family, which controls
Premafin, threw out key clauses in a complex takeover
package put together by Unipol, giving a lift to a rival bid
from two private equity funds.
The bid of private equity funds Sator and Palladio
Finanziaria has disrupted the plans of Unipol, which is backed
by Fondiaria creditors Mediobanca and UniCredit
.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday the banks
were not willing to examine the funds' plan, adding that while
UniCredit had approved a restructuring of Premafin debt it was
also ready to seize Fondiaria shares held by Premafin, a move
that could trigger a default.
UniCredit already owns more than 6 percent of Fondiaria.
The bitter battle for control of Fondiaria, which at times
has resembled a soap opera, has been dragging on for nearly six
months, leaving the insurer with a depleted capital base as the
euro zone crisis deepens.
Haggling between Unipol and the Ligresti family has
heightened concern that insurance regulator ISVAP could end up
placing Fondiaria under special administration.
"Negotiations are starting to look like a game of poker,"
broker Intermonte said in a note.
A key shareholder meeting of Premafin called to vote on one
of the cash calls in Unipol's plans is scheduled for Tuesday.
"The Ligrestis have still not decided on what to do," a
source close to the matter said on Monday.
Unipol's offer is conditional on a bid for Fondiaria group
minorities being waived by Italian market regulator Consob.
On Monday the head of Consob said that the request by the
Ligrestis not to loose withdrawal rights and legal protection
was not compatible with exempting Unipol from the bids.
Fondiaria shares rose sharply on Friday after the Ligrestis
snubbed the Unipol offer which, with its large cash call
component, would trigger far greater dilution than the simpler
offer tabled by the funds.
At 1315 GMT Fondiaria shares were down 6.5 percent after a
sharp rise on Friday. Unipol shares were down 2.4 percent.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
David Cowell)