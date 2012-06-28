MILAN, June 28 Two Italian private equity funds
presented on Thursday their renewed offer for Fondiaria-SAI
to the insurer's board, they said in a statement.
The two funds, which hold 8 percent of Fondiaria, said their
offer would be valid until Aug. 10, and had been modified from a
previous proposal to add "further elements relating to the
financial sustainability and economic opportuneness of the
operation."
The offer comes two days after Unipol's rival plan
to rescue Fondiaria-SAI was dented when a court administrator
asked for a key capital increase at Fondiaria parent Premafin
- a requirement of the deal - to be reviewed and
possibily revoked.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)