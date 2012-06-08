BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties says promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - on june 7, 2017, board of directors promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
MILAN, June 8 Private equity funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria have revised their offer to rescue troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI proposing a capital increase of no less than 800 million euros.
The funds said in a joint statement they would subscribe to 400 million euros of the planned cash call at a price of 2.0-2.5 euros per share.
An amount of at least 400 million euros will be offered to Fondiaria's shareholders at a price no higher than half the price set in the cash call reserved for the funds.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it will cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring and reported a wider-than-expected first quarter loss and steeper-than-expected drop in retail sales.