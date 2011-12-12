MILAN Dec 12 Fondiaria-SAI,
Italy's largest motor insurer, said on Monday it had appointed
Goldman Sachs as financial adviser on boosting its weak
capital strength.
In a statement, the insurer said it has given a mandate to
its Chief Executive and Managing Director to look into measures
to strengthen the capital base of the insurer.
"In order to give the process the maximum efficiency ... the
board has believed it useful to have the assistance of a primary
independent financial adviser, appointing Goldman Sachs," it
said.
Studio Carbonetti was named as legal adviser.
Analysts believe that Fondiaria-SAI's solvency margin, a
measure of capital strength, has fallen to the regulatory
minimum of 100 percent, from 111 percent on Nov. 1, due to
investment writedowns.