MILAN Dec 12 Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, said on Monday it had appointed Goldman Sachs as financial adviser on boosting its weak capital strength.

In a statement, the insurer said it has given a mandate to its Chief Executive and Managing Director to look into measures to strengthen the capital base of the insurer.

"In order to give the process the maximum efficiency ... the board has believed it useful to have the assistance of a primary independent financial adviser, appointing Goldman Sachs," it said.

Studio Carbonetti was named as legal adviser.

Analysts believe that Fondiaria-SAI's solvency margin, a measure of capital strength, has fallen to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent, from 111 percent on Nov. 1, due to investment writedowns.