MILAN Jan 5 Italian insurer Unipol and private-equity group Clessidra have presented separate proposals for a revamp of Italy's largest motor insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its owner Premafin, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

"Unipol and Clessidra have formalised offers," the source said, adding that these were separate proposals.

"Due diligence could start next week depending on how the offers are received," the source added.

Unipol and Clessidra both declined to comment. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Luca Trogni)