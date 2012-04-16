MILAN, April 16 Italian insurer Unipol
, which has agreed to a four-way merger to rescue
troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, laid out its conditions
on Monday for the operation to go ahead.
Unipol said in a statement new shares issued under a 400
million euro capital increase at Premafin, the holding
company controlling Fondiaria, should not be priced above 0.195
euros per share.
It also said share swap ratio in the merger should give
Unipol a 66.7 percent stake in Fondiarai-SAI.
Unipol said it would carry on with the merger plan only if
the boards of Premafin, Fondiaria and Milano Assicurazioni - all
part of the merger - agreed on the above terms.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)