MILAN, April 23 Talks to set the share swap
ratios in a four-way merger designed to allow Italian insurer
Unipol to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI
are nearing a conclusion, the chairman of a Fondiaria unit said
on Monday.
"We are almost there. Positions are getting closer. Everyone
is eager to reach a deal which is fair," Milano Assicurazioni
Chairman Angelo Caso said on the sidelines of a
shareholder meeting.
Caso said he would take part in the share swap talks on
Milano Assicurazioni's behalf, adding the ratios had to be
"adequate."
Milano's Chief Executive Emanuele Erbetta said talks
continued and no board meeting for Fondiaria or Milano had yet
been called.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)