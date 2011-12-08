* Creditor, shareholder urges capital boost-sources

* Analysts see solvency margin at regulatory minimum

* Fondiaria looking at ways to beef up capital (Adds comments from second source, shares)

By Paola Arosio and Andrea Mandala

MILAN, Dec 8 A key creditor of Fondiaria-SAI and a leading shareholder in the loss-making Italian insurer are urging it to boost its weak capital base through a rights issue, two sources close to the matter said.

Analysts believe that Fondiaria-SAI's solvency margin, a measure of capital strength, has fallen to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent, from 111 percent on Nov. 1, due to investment writedowns.

Fondiaria-SAI creditor Mediobanca has requested in a letter to the insurer that it quickly raises 500 million or 600 million euros ($670-800 million) in fresh capital, one of the sources said.

No one at Fondiaria or Mediobanca was immediately available for comment.

Mediobanca "can co-ordinate the operation and help find investors for the capital increase," the source said, summing up the content of the letter. "The situation is serious; the insurer must boost its margins."

Analysts say that investment writedowns, mostly on equities, have wiped out the impact of a 450 million euro capital increase the insurer carried out in July.

UniCredit, which owns 6.6 percent of Fondiaria-SAI after taking part in the July capital increase, would support a new cash call, the other source said.

"UniCredit too looks favourably to a structural measure such as a capital increase," the source said.

Fondiaria is controlled by Italy's Ligresti family through their Premafin Finanziaria holding company.

UniCredit is a creditor of the Ligrestis.

Shares in Fondiaria-SAI were down nearly 10 percent at 1619 GMT, after being suspended from trading. Premafin was 7 percent lower.

The insurer said last week it was considering moving the stakes it holds in top Italian companies to a vehicle in which Credit Suisse would take a minority stake, as a first step towards selling its holdings to beef up its capital.

But the first source said regulators could consider the stake sale to the Swiss Bank as a form of financing.

Fondiaria-SAI holds stakes in Italian tyre-maker Pirelli , fellow insurer Generali, and banks UniCredit and Mediobanca. ($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Writing by Valentina Za)