MILAN Jan 23 The board meeting of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI to discuss the planned capital hike of up to 750 million euros has been put back to January 29, a source close to company said on Monday.

The board meeting had originally been scheduled for Jan. 27.

Insurer Unipol has agreed a four-way merger to rescue Fondiaria-SAI, in a deal that will create one of the country's biggest insurers.

The planned merger would see Unipol taking over Fondiaria's parent company Premafin as a first step, and involve capital increases at Fondiaria-SAI, Premafin and Unipol.

