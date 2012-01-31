* Axa eyed Fondiaria assets in December - sources

MILAN, Jan 31 French insurer Axa is eyeing some of the assets that Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI may have to sell as part of their planned merger, three sources said on Tuesday.

Italian insurer Unipol agreed on Sunday a revised four-way merger plan to rescue debt-laden Fondiaria-SAI, joining with its parent company Premafin and unit Milano Assicurazioni to create one of the country's biggest insurers.

The deal, subject to antitrust and regulatory clearance, would create a player with around 32 percent of the Italian non-life market and 37 percent of the car insurance sector.

There have been reports the antitrust authorities could ask for some assets to be sold in the non-life and auto sectors.

The sources told Reuters that Axa had been looking at parts of the Fondiaria-SAI business in December and could renew its interest if the antitrust authorities insist on asset sales as a condition for clearing the merger with Unipol.

"Axa came forward (for Fondiaria) in December but only for certain parts of the business not for the whole company," one of the sources said.

"Axa has for some time now been looking to grow in Italy and has always shown interest in the Fondiaria group though there has never been an offer for all the group," a second source said.

An Axa spokeswoman declined to comment earlier on a press report Axa was interested in opportunities that may arise for the Unipol-Fondiaria tie-up.

The planned merger of Unipol with the Fondiaria group would include capital increases of 1.1 billion euros at both Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI.

The four-way tie-up is expected to be completed by the end of 2012.

At 1530 GMT Fondiaria-SAI shares were up 8 percent, Unipol shares were down 0.1 percent while Axa shares were up 0.4 percent. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala and Danilo Masoni; Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris; writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Dan Lalor and Elaine Hardcastle)