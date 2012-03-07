MILAN, March 7 Premafin, the
company that controls troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI,
said a planned 1.1 billion euro capital hike at Italy's No.2
insurer should be reconsidered in light of Fondiaria's improving
health and better market conditions.
In January, Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a deal
brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to save
loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger.
The transaction, which will create Italy's second-biggest
insurer after Assicurazioni Generali, will include two
capital increases of 1.1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) each at
Fondiaria and Unipol.
Premafin owns 35 percent of Fondiaria, but is saddled with
around 370 million euros of debt.
Fondiaria is expected to post a loss of more than 1 billion
euros in 2011. Italy's sovereign debt woes have precipitated an
ongoing crisis at the insurer because of its large domestic
state bond portfolio.
In a statement on Wednesday Premafin said improved overall
market conditions as well as a good operational performance by
Fondiaria in the first few months of 2012 were reasons for a
rethink on the size of the cash call.
Italian banks Mediobanca and UniCredit
are owed more than 180 million euros by Premafin and
have a key say on Fondiaria's future.
Premafin said on Wednesday its creditor banks had made
progress in agreeing a debt restructuring deal, in a move that
could help speed the merger with Unipol.
The Unipol rescue plan has been challenged by a competing
bid from domestic private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria - a
regional player with clout in Italy's North-East - and Sator,
founded by Italian turnaround banker Matteo Arpe.
Mediobanca and UniCredit have already signalled they back
the Unipol deal.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)