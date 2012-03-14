MILAN, March 14 The capital increase that
troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI is due to
approve as part of plans to merge with peer Unipol is
not expected to be less than one billion euros, sources close to
the matter said on Wednesday.
"The capital increase will not be less than one billion,"
one of the sources said.
In January, Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a deal brokered
by top investment house Mediobanca to save loss-making
Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving a 1.1 billion euro
capital hike at Fondiaria.
Earlier in March Premafin, the company that
controls Fondiaria, said the size of the planned capital hike at
Italy's No.2 insurer should be reconsidered in light of
Fondiaria's improving health and better market conditions.
But insurance regulator ISVAP has written a letter to
Fondiaria asking the group to respect agreements reached based
on the results the insurer is expected to report for 2011.
Fondiaria is expected to report a loss for 2011 of around 1
billion euros.
A rival bid from private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria
and Sator, which have acquired 8 percent of Fondiaria, envisages
a 450 million euro capital increase at Premafin.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)