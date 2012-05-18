MILAN May 18 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI
has proposed share swap ratios for the planned merger
with Unipol that would give its peer 61 percent of the
new merged entity, Italian newspapers said on Friday.
Unipol has previously said it wants some 67 percent of the
new insurance group.
In January, Unipol agreed to a complex deal to save the
loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger which also involves
Fondiaria parent Premafin and its unit Milano
Assicurazioni.
In a statement early on Friday, Fondiaria said it had sent
its proposal for the share swap parities to all the companies
involved in the merger deal but did not give any numbers.
Fondiaria also said it would continue to look into a rival
offer from two private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and
Sator.
But it added it would cease to consider the funds' offer if
Premafin, Milano Assicurazioni and Unipol agreed to its share
swap ratio proposal.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)