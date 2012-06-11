MILAN, June 11 Shares of Italian insurer Fondiaria opened more than 3 percent higher in Milan on Monday after its parent company's board decided to accept a merger offer from smaller insurer Unipol.

Fondiaria, Italy's No.2 insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali, is in dire financial straits after years of decline under the Ligresti family which controls it, and urgently needs a capital injection.

The board of Premafin, the Ligresti family's listed holding that owns 36 percent of Fondiaria, said late Sunday it will go ahead with a the Unipol deal.

At 0707 GMT, Fondiaria shares were up 1.5 percent at 1.13 euros, and Unipol shares were up 2.75 percent.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)