* Due diligence could start next week - source

* Premafin in contact with parties for capital measures

* Unipol, Fondiaria merger would create national champion (Adds Clessidra statement)

By Elisa Anzolin

MILAN, Jan 5 Italian insurer Unipol and private equity firm Clessidra have put forward proposals to play a role in the reorganisation of Italy's biggest motor insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its parent Premafin, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Speculation that both Fondiaria and Premafin need new investors to support cash injections has been swirling since Fondiaria announced a capital increase of up to 750 million euros ($959.47 million) on Dec. 23.

On Wednesday a source close to the situation told Reuters one of the options being considered was a merger between Fondiaria and Unipol, which could also include Premafin, to create a national insurance champion.

He added other solutions included Clessidra and a third fund, which he did not name, taking part in capital hikes.

"Unipol and Clessidra have formalised offers ... due diligence could begin next week depending on how the proposals are received," a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Clessidra said in a statement late on Thursday that it had sent to Premafin's advisers a non-binding expression of interest to take part in Premafin's and Fondiaria's recapitalisation.

Unipol declined to comment. Fondiaria could not immediately be reached for comment.

In December, Fondiaria decided to launch a rights issue to boost its solvency ratio - a measure of an insurer's capital - which has fallen below the regulatory minimum.

Press reports have also said Premafin is considering its own cash call of up to 400 million euros.

In statements on Wednesday Premafin said it had had contacts with third parties about strengthening its capital while Fondiaria said it had not to date received any expressions of interest for a merger.

Premafin is controlled by the Ligresti family, which is having to deal with debt restructuring at its main businesses. The arrival of a new shareholder is expected to dilute the family's grip on Fondiaria.

A merger of Fondiaria-SAI and the cooperative-controlled Unipol would create a national insurance champion with a market share of around 33 percent in non-life and 36 to 37 percent in car insurance.

"There would certainly be the need to sell part of the portfolio for antitrust reasons," an analyst said, adding such a deal would make industrial sense in terms of cost synergies.

There has been speculation that Unipol could sell its troubled banking unit Unipol Banca in exchange for bailing out Fondiaria-SAI.

Shares in Premafin, which have risen almost 200 percent since the end of 2011, shed 20.9 percent while Fondiaria SAI shares closed down 14.8 percent. ($1 = 0.7817 euros) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Luca Trogni and Elaine Hardcastle)