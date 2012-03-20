MILAN, March 20 The plan of Italian funds
Palladio Finanziaria and Sator to rescue Fondiaria SAI
expects the troubled insurer to pay a dividend in 2014, Sator
head Matteo Arpe said on Tuesday.
"In the first period of restructuring we don't expect a
dividend," Arpe said.
Sator, founded by Italian turnaround banker Arpe, and
Palladio are ready to inject up to 450 million euros in
Fondiaria parent Premafin to save Fondiaria.
The offer is a rival bid to that of insurer Unipol
which in January agreed to a deal brokered by top investment
house Mediobanca to save Fondiaria in a four-way
merger involving a series of capital increases.
Arpe said the two funds had no 'plan B' for Fondiaria and
had no exit strategy.
The two funds have an overall 8 percent of Fondiaria.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)