MILAN, March 20 Italian private equity funds
Palladio Finanziaria and Sator have not spoken to any industrial
partner as part of their plans to rescue troubled Italian
insurer Fondiaria-SAI, the head of Sator Matteo Arpe
said on Tuesday.
"We have not had any discussions with any industrial
partner," Arpe said in a conference call.
Sator, founded by Italian turnaround banker Arpe, and
Palladio are ready to inject up to 450 million euros in
Fondiaria parent Premafin to save Fondiaria.
The offer is a rival bid to that of insurer Unipol
which in January agreed to a deal brokered by top investment
house Mediobanca to save Fondiaria in a four-way
merger involving a series of capital increases.
