* Palladio, Sator have not had talks with any insurance
partner
* Two ready to inject up to 450 mln euros into Fondiaria
parent
* Offer is rival to that of insurer Unipol
* Funds' rescue plan sees Fondiaria dividend on 2014 results
MILAN, March 20 Italian private equity funds
Palladio and Sator said on Tuesday they had no insurance partner
backing them in their bid to rescue troubled Italian insurer
Fondiaria-SAI SpA, as they set out their plans to
counter a bid from Unipol.
Sator, founded by Italian corporate turnaround specialist
Matteo Arpe, and Palladio were ready to inject up to 450 million
euros ($595 million) into Fondiaria's parent Premafin
in a move that did not envisage a merger of the insurer and its
parent.
The offer is a rival bid to that of insurer Unipol, which in
January agreed to a deal brokered by top investment house
Mediobanca to save Fondiaria in a four-way merger
including the integration of Premafin and its unit.
"We have not had any discussions with any industrial
partner," Arpe said on a conference call.
Some analysts have expressed concerns that the absence of an
insurance partner could undermine the funds' bid.
Arpe, who turned around Rome-based bank Capitalia before it
merged with UniCredit, said a recapitalised and
independent Fondiaria with a strong business plan and management
team was enough to turn around the loss-making insurer.
A merger between Premafin and Fondiaria would simply
transfer parent debt onto Fondiaria's shoulders and would also
trigger a costly right of withdrawal for shareholders of
Premafin, he said.
Premafin is controlled by the Ligresti family, under whose
management Fondiaria's market value has withered to about 543
million euros from 5 billion just five years ago.
Premafin has said it is unable to consider the bid from
Palladio and Sator, which together own 8 percent of Fondiaria,
because its hands are tied by the exclusive agreement it has
with Unipol and the position of its creditor banks.
Mediobanca and UniCredit, which are owed more than 180
million euros by Premafin and have a key say on Fondiaria's
future, have already signaled they back Unipol.
The business plan of Palladio and Sator for Fondiaria sees
the insurer posting a net profit in 2015 of more than 420
million euros, assuming a merger with unit Milano Assicurazioni
, compared with a loss of 853 million euros in 2011.
The solvency ratio - a measure of an insurer's financial
strength - will rise to more than 160 percent in 2015 from 78
percent at the end of last year, the funds said.
"In the first period of restructuring we don't expect a
dividend," Arpe said, though a payout was expected on the 2014
results.
A takeover of Fondiaria by Unipol, Italy's No.3 insurer by
premiums, would create a company with 32 percent of Italy's
non-life insurance sector and 37 percent of its motor insurance
business, able to compete with larger rival Generali.
