By Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, April 19 Italy's No.2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Thursday it would seek improvements to a deal that would see it rescued by peer Unipol, but a widening judicial probe into the Fondiaria group risks complicating any agreement between the two sides.

Italy's tax police said earlier that they had seized a 20 percent stake in Premafin, the holding company controlling Fondiaria-SAI.

Magistrates also put Salvatore Ligresti, the patriarch of the family controlling both Premafin and Fondiaria, under investigation for alleged market rigging, an investigative source said.

News of the stake seizure came as Fondiaria's board held a marathon meeting over Unipol's offer to rescue the debt-laden group through a four-way merger and three capital hikes.

Fondiaria said in a statement that the pre-conditions were in place to push ahead with Unipol's offer, which would value its shares at 3.38 euros per share. It said it would seek improvements to the deal to make it more convenient for its shareholders.

The disagreement between the two sides centers on the valuation of Fondiaria, which under the deal would merge with Premafin, Unipol and Fondiaria unit Milano Assicurazioni, and on the total stake Unipol would get in the new group.

Premafin values Fondiaria at 3.95 euros per share and is loathe to give Unipol more than 55 to 60 percent of the new group. Unipol wants a 66.7 percent stake to avert the risk of a blocking minority.

But Fondiaria's room for manoeuvre is limited by the escalating judicial probe involving Premafin and the Ligresti family.

In a statement on Thursday, the tax police said they had seized shares belonging to two foreign trust funds in an important listed holding as part of an ongoing judicial investigation involving market manipulation.

A judicial source named the company in question as Premafin and said magistrates suspected the two funds, based in the Bahamas, had bought Premafin's shares between 2009 and 2010 to support the stock price.

Investigators allege that the two funds are linked to the Ligresti family, which the Ligrestis have denied, saying they own 51.3 percent of Premafin and not more.

The probe also includes allegations of fraudulent bankruptcy for two other holdings of the Ligresti family.

Premafin has already conditionally accepted the Unipol deal and approved a 400-million-euro capital increase reserved for Unipol. It was not immediately clear how the deal could be affected by the stake seizure.

Under Ligresti ownership, Fondiaria, Italy's biggest car insurer, has seen its market value shrink over the last five years to 498 million euros from over 5 billion euros. In 2011 it shocked the market with a loss of more than 1 billion euros.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Unipol reiterated that under its agreement, it was committed not to take any legal action against managers and auditors at the Fondiaria group in the 2007-2011 period.