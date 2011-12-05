MILAN Dec 5 A spokeswoman for insurer Fondiaria-Sai confirmed the Ligresti family had received an offer for the stake in holding company IGLI, which controls builder Impregilo.

The Ligresti family controls Fondiari-Sai through holding company Premafin

Earlier on Monday a source close to construction company Gavio said the company had made offers to buy out fellow investors from IGLI.

The spokeswoman said the offer would be examined closely and that the board would consider it on December 20.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)