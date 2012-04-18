MILAN, April 18 Italy's insurance regulator
ISVAP has asked Milan prosecutors whether troubled insurer
Fondiaria-SAI may have obstructed its regulatory
activity, an ISVAP lawyer said on Wednesday.
Fondiaria-SAI, controlled by the Ligresti family through
Premafin, reported a net loss in 2011 of more than 1
billion euros and a solvency ratio - a measure of an insurer's
financial strength - of just 78 percent.
ISVAP has come under some criticism for being slow to
recognise the financial difficulties of the Fondiaria group.
"ISVAP has always carried out its duties in a timely
fashion," lawyer Alessandro Cassiano said.
"The information provided to ISVAP may turn out not to have
correctly reflected the facts."
Unipol, Italy's No. 3 insurer in terms of premiums, has
agreed a complex deal to save Fondiaria through a four-way
merger involving three capital increases.
(Reporting by Manuela d'Alessandro)