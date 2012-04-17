MILAN, April 17 Italian prosecutors have asked
for bankruptcy proceedings to be opened against two holding
companies of the Ligresti family, which controls Italy's No. 2
insurer Fondiaria SAI, judicial sources said on
Tuesday.
The prosecutors are investigating a hole of around 100
million euros in the accounts of the holdings Sinergia and Imco,
which together own around 20 percent of Fondiaria parent
Premafin.
The debt-laden Premafin is 35 percent controlled by the
Ligresti family.
Fondiaria SAI was not immediately available for a comment.
The bankruptcy proceedings could complicate Premafin's and
Fondiaria's planned merger with Bologna-based peer Unipol as
part of a complex deal to save the loss-making Fondiaria-SAI
group.
(Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro)