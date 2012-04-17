* Prosecutors seeking bankruptcy of Ligresti
* Unipol laid out conditions for Fondiaria rescue on Monday
* Fondiaria, Premafin shares suspended limit up
MILAN, April 17 Italian prosecutors have widened
a probe into the family group that controls troubled insurer
Fondiaria-SAI, sources said on Tuesday, in a move that
could complicate plans to rescue Fondiaria through a merger with
peer Unipol.
Milan prosecutor Luigi Orsi launched a probe last year into
alleged market irregularities carried out by Salvatore Ligresti,
the patriarch of the family controlling Fondiaria.
Judicial sources said on Tuesday the prosecutors had now
asked for bankruptcy proceedings to be opened against two
holding companies of the Ligresti family, alleging possible
charges of fraudulent bankruptcy.
The sources said the prosecutors were investigating a hole
of around 100 million euros ($130.62 million) in the accounts of
holdings Sinergia and Imco, which together own around 20 percent
of Fondiaria parent Premafin.
Fondiaria-SAI was not immediately available for a comment.
The escalating probe could cast a shadow over a complex deal
brokered by Fondiaria's creditor banks Mediobanca and
UniCredit to have Unipol save the debt-laden group
through a four-way merger involving three capital hikes.
On Monday Bologna-based Unipol laid down its conditions for
pressing ahead with the rescue plan, saying it wanted to own
66.7 percent of the new merged group that would become Italy's
No. 2 insurer.
Unipol also set a maximum price of 0.195 euros per share for
Premafin's capital increase but the two sides have yet to agree
share swap ratios for the overall deal.
At 1410 GMT Fondiaria SAI shares were suspended, indicated
up 21 percent at 1.005 euros, while Premafin shares were
suspended indicated up 9.5 percent.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
(Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro. Writing by Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by David Cowell)