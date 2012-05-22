MILAN May 22 Italian insurer Unipol said that market regulator Consob saw no need for a mandatory tender bid on rival Fondiaria-SAI following a merger between the two companies, if insurance regulator ISVAP saw it as meeting its requests.

In a statement on Tuesday, Unipol also said Consob did not have enough information to rule on the possible need for a tender on Fondiaria's unit Milano Assicurazioni.

As for Fondiaria's parent holding Premafin, Unipol said Consob would waive the need for a tender bid provided that Unipol cancelled a previous deal with Premafin shareholder which waived their responsibilities in connection to their roles in the company.

Also, Consob said the waiver on the bid may not be applicable if Premafin's leading shareholders exercised their withdrawal rights in relation to Premafin's merger with Fondiaria-SAI. (Reporting by Valentina Za)