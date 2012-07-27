MILAN, July 27 Italy's top investment bank Mediobanca said on Friday it had made no agreement with the former owners of Premafin in regard to the planned merger of insurer Unipol and its peer Fondiaria-SAI.

Unipol agreed back in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria, which is controlled by Premafin, in a complex deal brokered by Mediobanca.

Premafin until recently was controlled by the Ligresti family.

Sources said earlier this week that Milan prosecutors had seized a document containing an alleged agreement between Salvatore Ligresti and Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel in which Ligresti laid out conditions for the family's exiting Premafin.

