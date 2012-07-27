Foreign ownership of Malaysian bonds up by $2.4 bln in May
KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 Foreign holdings of Malaysian debt securities and sharia-compliant sukuk rose by 10.1 billion ringgit ($2.37 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
MILAN, July 27 Italy's top investment bank Mediobanca said on Friday it had made no agreement with the former owners of Premafin in regard to the planned merger of insurer Unipol and its peer Fondiaria-SAI.
Unipol agreed back in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria, which is controlled by Premafin, in a complex deal brokered by Mediobanca.
Premafin until recently was controlled by the Ligresti family.
Sources said earlier this week that Milan prosecutors had seized a document containing an alleged agreement between Salvatore Ligresti and Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel in which Ligresti laid out conditions for the family's exiting Premafin.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
June 6 Noble Group's main banks are in talks to decide whether to give the commodity trader an extension on its credit line or force it into a restructuring or liquidation, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday.