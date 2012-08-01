MILAN Aug 1 The chief executive of Italy's top
investment bank Mediobanca is under investigation for
obstructing regulators in the planned merger of insurer Unipol
and its troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, a legal
source said on Wednesday.
Mediobanca was not immediately available for comment.
An Italian prosecutor quizzed Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel
on Wednesday over an alleged "golden handshake" agreement with
the former main owners of insurer Fondiaria-SAI, a source close
to the matter had said earlier.
The agreement, which Mediobanca has denied, would have helped
grease the exit of the Ligresti family from the Fondiaria group,
paving the way for the group's merger with peer Unipol.
(Reporting By Paola Arosio)