MILAN Dec 8 Italian bank Mediobanca, one
of the main creditors of Fondiaria-SAI, has written to
the debt-laden insurer urging it to quickly raise 500 million or
600 million euros in fresh capital, a source close to the matter
told Reuters on Thursday.
Mediobanca "can coordinate the operation and help find
investors for the capital increase," the source said, summing up
the content of the letter. "The situation is serious, the
insurer must boost its margins."
Analysts believe that Fonsai's solvency margin -- a measure
of capital strength -- has fallen this month to the regulatory
minimum of 100 percent, from 111 percent on Nov. 1, due to
investment writedowns.
Fondiaria-SAI said last week it was considering moving the
stakes it holds in top Italian companies to a vehicle in which
Credit Suisse would take a minority stake, as a first
step towards selling its holdings to beef up its capital.
Analysts say that investment writedowns, mostly on equities,
have wiped out the impact of a 450 million euros capital
increase Fondiaria carried out in July.
(Reporting By Paola Arosio)