MILAN Aug 1 An Italian prosecutor quizzed the
head of top investment house Mediobanca on Wednesday
over an alleged "golden handshake" agreement with the former
main owners of insurer Fondiaria-SAI, a source close to the
matter said.
The agreement, which Mediobanca has denied, would have
helped grease the exit of the Ligresti family from the Fondiaria
group, paving the way for the troubled group's merger with peer
Unipol.
The source said Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel was questioned
on Wednesday by Milan prosecutor Luigi Orsi, who is leading a
wideranging investigation into the Ligresti family's business
empire.
Earlier in July sources said prosecutors had seized a
document containing an alleged secret agreement between
Salvatore Ligresti, head of the family that until recently owned
Fondiaria parent Premafin, and Nagel.
The sources said that in the document, which was not signed,
Ligresti had laid down a series of conditions for the family to
bow out of Premafin, including a 45 million euro payout for the
patriarch.
Unipol agreed back in January to rescue Fondiaria, Italy's
biggest motor insurer, in a complex deal brokered by Mediobanca,
which is owed more than 1 billion euros by the loss-making
insurer.
After a capital increase at Premafin, Unipol now controls
more than 80 percent of the holding company.
Two rights issues of 1.1 billion euros each at Fondiaria and
Unipol end on Wednesday.
Market regulator Consob approved the takeover of Fondiaria
by Unipol on condition the Ligrestis did not benefit from the
operation.
(Reporting By Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing
by David Cowell)