MILAN, June 12 Italy's Milano Assicurazioni , a unit of troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, said on Tuesday it was ready to go ahead with plans to merge with Unipol based on the latest proposal by its rival.

Milano Assicurazioni said in a statement its independent board members had given a green light to the operation and that minority shareholders should hold no less than 10.7 percent of the merged entity.

Milano also said it was key to identify as quickly as possible ways to overcome the uncertainty over a waiver from a mandatory bid on minorities, which Unipol has requested.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)