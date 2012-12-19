TURIN Dec 19 Italy's tax police searched the offices of insurer Fondiaria-SAI in a series of cities on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged accounting irregularities.

In a statement the police said it had searched offices in Turin, Milan, Naples and Bari, areas where "so far the biggest problems in setting technical reserves for claims in the car insurance sector have emerged."

Fondiaria was not immediately available for a comment.

The insurer said in August prosecutors were looking into allegations of falsifying accounts and obstructing regulators.

At the time, Fondiaria said the facts under scrutiny related to losses in the 2011 accounts that had already been disclosed to the market.

Fondiaria is slated to merge with peer Unipol next year to create Italy's second-largest insurer after Assicurazioni Generali.

The new group will be the country's biggest car insurer.