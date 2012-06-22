MILAN, June 22 An independent Premafin board member tasked with assessing whether a rescue plan for insurer Fondiaria-SAI by two private equity funds was viable has given a negative opinion, a source close to Premafin's board said on Friday.

Premafin is the holding company controlling Fondiaria. The rescue plan by funds Sator and Palladio is alternative to a complex merger deal which involves smaller insurer Unipol and which has been approved by Premafin.

"The board member said there weren't sufficient elements to proceed with negotiations with Sator and Palladio," the source said. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)