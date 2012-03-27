MILAN, March 27 Milan prosecutors have stepped
up a probe into Italy's Premafin group, controlled by
the Ligresti family, in a move that could have repercussions for
its troubled insurance unit Fondiaria SAI, an
investigative source said on Tuesday.
Milan prosecutor Luigi Orsi launched an investigation last
year into allegations that Salvatore Ligresti, the patriarch of
the family that controls Fondiaria SAI, had withheld information
from stock market regulator Consob over a failed takeover bid by
French insurer Groupama for Italy's second-largest insurer.
The development is the latest step in a complex financial
and judicial saga which nearly drove Fondiaria SAI into the
ground.
Over the last few days, Orsi has taken testimony from
auditors from both Fondiaria and Premafin over former management
decisions which have been questioned by some shareholders
including U.S. fund Amber Capital, the investigative source told
Reuters.
Issues that magistrates are looking into include consultancy
fees worth 40 million euros ($53.30 million) paid by Fondiaria
SAI to Salvatore Ligresti and communication to the market about
a bid by insurer Unipol for Fondiaria, the source
said.
The source said magistrates were mulling possible charges of
market rigging and insider trading relating to the Unipol bid,
but added that, at present, no one was the subject of any
investigation with regard to these latest developments.
"From the investigations an alarming situation is emerging,"
the source said with reference to the case but without giving
details.
In January, Bologna-based insurer Unipol, Italy's No.3
insurer, agreed to a 1.7 billion euro deal to save Fondiaria
through a four-way takeover and three capital hikes.
Since the Unipol plan was released, Fondiaria SAI shares
have risen more than 100 percent.
Italian private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria, with
roots in Italy's rich northeast, and Sator, founded by
turnaround banker Matteo Arpe, have launched a rival bid for the
Fondiaria SAI group.
The funds have raised questions with Italian regulators over
the bid.
The Ligresti family, which controls holding company
Premafin, took over the reins of power at Fondiaria ten years
ago. The loss-making insurer has seen its market capitalisation
wither to 550 million euros from 5 billion euros five years ago.
Premafin and Fondiaria were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.7504 euros)
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Writing by Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by David Cowell)