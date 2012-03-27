* Latest developments are part of an ongoing probe
* Market rigging, insider trading charges being mulled
* Developments not seen impacting Unipol deal-UniCredit CEO
MILAN, March 27 Milan prosecutors have stepped
up a probe into Italy's Premafin group, controlled by
the Ligresti family, in a move that could have repercussions for
its troubled insurance unit Fondiaria SAI, an investigative
source said on Tuesday.
Milan prosecutor Luigi Orsi launched a probe last year into
allegations that Salvatore Ligresti, the patriarch of the family
that controls Fondiaria SAI, had withheld information
from stock market regulator Consob over a failed takeover bid by
French insurer Groupama for Italy's No. 2 insurer.
The development is the latest step in a complex financial
and judicial saga which nearly drove Fondiaria SAI into the
ground.
Over the last few days, Orsi has taken testimony from
auditors from both Fondiaria and Premafin over previous
management decisions that have been questioned by some
shareholders including U.S. fund Amber Capital, the source told
Reuters.
Issues that magistrates are looking into include consultancy
fees worth 40 million euros ($53.30 million) paid by Fondiaria
to Salvatore Ligresti and communication to the market about a
bid by insurer Unipol for Fondiaria, the source said.
The source said magistrates were mulling possible charges of
market rigging and insider trading relating to the Unipol bid,
but added that, at present, no one was the subject of any
investigation with regard to these latest developments.
"From the investigations an alarming situation is emerging,"
the source said with reference to the case but without giving
details.
In January, Bologna-based insurer Unipol, Italy's No.3
insurer, agreed to a 1.7 billion euro deal to save Fondiaria
through a four-way takeover and three capital hikes.
Since Unipol's plans were released, Fondiaria SAI shares
have risen more than 100 percent.
Italian private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria, with
roots in Italy's rich northeast, and Sator, founded by
turnaround banker Matteo Arpe, have launched a rival bid for the
Fondiaria SAI group.
The funds have raised questions with Italian regulators over
the Unipol bid.
"Talks between Unipol and Fondiaria are proceeding. I do not
expect a delay or any significant impact," the Chief Executive
of Italy's top bank UniCredit Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday
when asked whether the probe developments might complicate the
Unipol deal.
UniCredit and top Italian investment house Mediobanca
are owed more than 180 million euros by Premafin and
have a key say on the future of the group.
They have already signaled they back Unipol.
The Ligresti family, which controls holding company
Premafin, took over the reins of power at Fondiaria ten years
ago. The loss-making insurer has seen its market capitalisation
wither to 550 million euros from 5 billion euros five years ago.
Premafin and Fondiaria were not immediately available for
comment.
Shares in Fondiaria SAI ended down 0.94 percent while the
European insurance index was up 0.03 percent.
($1 = 0.7504 euros)
