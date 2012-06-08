BRIEF-John Liu appointed to Greenhill board of directors
* Liu will also serve on board's audit, compensation and nominating & governance committees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 8 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its Milano Assicurazioni unit are continuing to assess the merger proposal by peer Unipol as scheduled, Fondiaria's chief executive said on Friday.
"With both Fonsai and Milano we are going ahead in assessing the proposal by Unipol based on the previously set schedule," Emanuele Erbetta said.
Unipol's proposal to take over Fondiaria suffered a big setback on Friday when Fondiaria's main owners rejected a crucial clause for a rescue deal that would create a large domestic player. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)
* Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $150 million 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering