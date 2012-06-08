BRIEF-Maiden Holdings reports pricing of $150 mln 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering
* Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $150 million 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering
MILAN, June 8 Italian holding company Premafin's independent board members are inclined to give a green light to a merger between Premafin's Fondiaria insurance unit and rival insurer Unipol, an independent Premafin board member said on Friday, asking not to be named.
The Unipol plan to merge with Fondiaria-SAI calls for Premafin to reduce its stake down to 0.85 percent of the merged entity.
Unipol's proposal to take over Fondiaria suffered a big setback on Friday when Premafin's main shareholders, the Ligresti family, rejected a crucial clause for a rescue deal that would create a large domestic player.
The fate of the merger, which Fondiaria needs to boost its solvency ratios back up the regulatory minimum, is uncertain.
June 8 Two insurance units of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc have agreed to lower their rates and provide more disclosures to settle claims that they overcharged small business owners in California for workers' compensation coverage.