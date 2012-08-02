MILAN Aug 2 Fondiaria-SAI SpA (FOSA.MI>, Italy's largest motor insurer, said it reported first-half net profit of 24.9 million euros as the troubled Italian insurer presses ahead with a merger deal with peer Unipol to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.

The insurer's net profit compared with a loss of 61.5 million euros in the first half of 2011.

The June 30 solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's capital, rose to 88.5 percent before the current capital increase, from 78.2 percent at the end of 2011.

Fondiaria is being rescued by Unipol because its solvency ratio is below regulatory standards.

Unipol's rescue plan for Fondiaria has been hit by a series of judicial and regulatory hurdles.

In a latest twist, Fondiaria said on Thursday that prosecutors in Turin were probing current and former administrators at the company on allegations of falsifying accounts and obstructing regulators in the 2008-2011 period.

The company said the facts under scrutiny had already been disclosed to the market.