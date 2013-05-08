BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
MILAN May 8 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI , slated to merge with peer Unipol, said on Wednesday its net profit more than tripled in the first quarter boosted by non-life business.
Italy's biggest motor insurer said it posted a net profit in the first three months of 99.4 million euros ($130.94 million)compared to 29.1 million euros a year earlier.
Unipol agreed last year to rescue the faltering Fondiaria in a complex deal involving a series of capital increases that helped boost its solvency margin.
Fondiaria said its solvency margin was now 1.1 times the regulatory standards required.
The merger is expected to be completed before the end of this year.
($1 = 0.7591 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.