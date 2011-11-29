MILAN Nov 29 Italy's largest motor insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Tuesday its solvency margin would rise by 5.3 percentage points thanks to an accounting operation on deferred tax credits.

Fondiaria-SAI is struggling to boost its solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- off near to the regulatory floor as further investment write-downs offset a 450 million euros ($600 million) capital increase in July. (Reporting by Michel Rose)