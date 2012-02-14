* Investment firms Palladio, Sator build Fondiaria stake
* Palladio, Sator sign deal to back capital increase
* Move follows talk of rival bid for Italian insurer
MILAN, Feb 14 Two Italian investors have
built stakes in Fondiaria-SAI and signed an agreement
to back a planned 1.1 billion euro capital increase at the
debt-laden Italian insurer, sending alarm bells that a rival
group might bid for the group.
Bologna-based insurer Unipol has already agreed
to rescue Fondiaria-SAI and parent company Premafin in
an operation that would create one of the country's biggest
insurers.
That plan, which also includes Fondiaria-SAI unit Milano
Assicurazioni, envisages a series of capital
increases.
In separate statements on Tuesday, investment firms Palladio
Finanziaria and Sator, which is controlled by Italian banker
Matteo Arpe, said they had increased their stakes in Fondiaria
to 5.002 percent and 3.011 percent, respectively.
They also said they had signed a consultation pact over
their respective Fondiaria stakes "based on the common interest
to support the recapitalisation plan of" Fondiaria.
The pact, however, does not obligate the two shareholders to
vote jointly on the restructuring of the company, the investors
said.
The move comes amid market speculation about a possible
rival bid for Fondiaria-SAI, which is the object of a four-way
merger deal with peer insurer Unipol.
Newspaper reports on Tuesday said Palladio and other
investors could build stakes in the troubled Fondiaria-SAI to
obstruct Unipol's move or even possibly to launch a rival bid.
Citing an unnamed member of the board of Palladio, MF
newspaper said the investment firm had been contacted to form
part of a consortium able to build a sizable stake in Fondiaria
in the region of 20 percent.
Premafin and creditor bank UniCredit have a
combined stake in Fondiaria-SAI of around 42 percent.
Mediobanca, a creditor bank of both the Fondiaria
group and Unipol, is leading the consortium that will underwrite
the rights issues in the Unipol-Fondiaria deal.
