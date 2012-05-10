MILAN May 10 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Thursday it would evaluate an offer from private equity funds Sator and Palladio at its next board meeting, as its solvency rose to 91.6 percent at the end of March.

The funds said on Wednesday they would invest a total of at least 300 million to 400 million euros to take control of troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI as they rejigged a rival bid to one tabled by peer Unipol to save Fondiaria.

Fondiaria-SAI reported a net profit of 73.5 million euros in the first quarter, it said in a statement

Its solvency ratio - a measure of capital strength - stood at 78.2 percent at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Michel Rose)