BRIEF-Hemfosa fastigheter acquires a portfolio in Halmstad
* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES A PORTFOLIO IN HALMSTAD PRIMARILY WITH COMMUNITY SERVICES PROPERTIES AT A VALUE OF MSEK 1,066
MILAN May 16 Struggling Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said in a statement late on Tuesday it had examined takeover offers from rival insurer Unipol and private equity fund Sator and "decided, after a long discussion, to call another board meeting May 17."
The statement provided no further details.
Business daily Il Sole/24 Ore reported on Wednesday that independent board members at Fondiaria-SAI are pushing for the company to demand a better bid from Unipol.
A rival bid from Sator and Palladio, another private equity fund, expires on Wednesday, the paper said. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES A PORTFOLIO IN HALMSTAD PRIMARILY WITH COMMUNITY SERVICES PROPERTIES AT A VALUE OF MSEK 1,066
MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's consumer inflation will stay at around 4 percent in the coming months, the central bank said on Friday.