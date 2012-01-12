EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN Jan 12 A decision on the reorganisation of Italian insurance group Fondiaria-SAI is expected tonight or on Friday, a shareholder of the group said on Thursday.
"Not yet...You have to have a little bit of patience, between tonight and tomorrow," Paolo Ligresti told reporters, in answer to a question about whether a decision on a revamp had been taken.
Fondiaria is controlled by Premafin, which in turn is controlled by the Ligresti family.
Cooperative-owned insurer Unipol is mulling playing a role in the revamp of Italy's largest motor insurer. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has