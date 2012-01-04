MILAN Jan 4 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI
said on Wednesday it has not to date received any
manifestations of interest as regards merger plans mentioned in
the press.
In recent days Italian newspapers have reported that Italian
insurer Unipol is in talks over a possible merger with
Fondiaria-SAI.
"At the present time Fondiaria-SAI has received neither
contacts nor manifestations of interest as regards plans for an
extraordinary merger operation as spoken about in the press,"
the company said in a statement.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)