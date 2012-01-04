MILAN Jan 4 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Wednesday it has not to date received any manifestations of interest as regards merger plans mentioned in the press.

In recent days Italian newspapers have reported that Italian insurer Unipol is in talks over a possible merger with Fondiaria-SAI.

"At the present time Fondiaria-SAI has received neither contacts nor manifestations of interest as regards plans for an extraordinary merger operation as spoken about in the press," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)