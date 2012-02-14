BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair updates on lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group For Tourism And Development Co:
MILAN Feb 14 Italian fund Sator said on Tuesday it had bought a 3.011 percent stake in Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI.
Italian investor Palladio Finanziaria said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with the fund of Italian banker Matteo Arpe to back the insurer's capital increase.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
HONG KONG, June 11 China's Yancoal has gained Chinese regulatory approval for its $2.45 billion purchase of Rio Tinto's Australian unit Coal & Allied Industries Ltd, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday which also acknowledged Glencore's counterbid for the assets on Friday.