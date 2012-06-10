* Funds have no industrial partner for Fondiaria bid
* Funds' weak asset profile problem for financing-source
* Fund bid would give Ligresti family bigger stake
By Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, June 10 A private equity bid for
Fondiaria-SAI spearheaded by seasoned banker Matteo
Arpe needs to show it can find the money and expertise to revive
the troubled Italian insurer if it is to capitalise on a setback
to a rival offer.
Fondiaria, Italy's No.2 insurer behind Assicurazioni
Generali, is in dire financial straits after years of
decline under the Ligresti family which controls it, and
urgently needs a capital injection to stay afloat.
Italian private equity fund Sator - led by Arpe, who turned
around Rome-based bank Capitalia before it merged with UniCredit
- and Veneto-based Palladio Finanziaria have teamed up
for a takeover bid.
They got a lift on Friday when two Ligresti family members
turned down a complex rival offer by Italy's No.3 listed insurer
Unipol, citing doubts about the plan and Unipol's
state of health.
Yet the offer from the funds, which already own 8 percent of
Fondiaria, is also raising eyebrows as it lacks an industrial
partner, gives few details about funding and may further delay
the rescue of Fondiaria after months of intense sparring.
"Take a look at the funds' weak asset profile: Sator and
Palladio don't have any equity and they are going around asking
everyone for funding," one senior banker close to the matter
said.
The funds claim they do not need an industrial partner as
Fondiaria simply needs good management. But critics object.
"In Europe no one has ever given an insurance company to
private equity, I can't imagine what a regulator would think of
that," an industry source close to the process said.
Outside of continental Europe, however, there have been
examples of deals by financial buyers, with British insurance
acquisition specialist Resolution buying life insurer
Friends Provident and most of Axa's UK operations.
HEALTH WARNING
The bitter battle for control of Fondiaria, which at times
has had all the hallmarks of a soap opera, has been dragging on
for nearly six months, leaving the insurer with a depleted
capital base as the euro zone crisis deepens.
The boards of Premafin, the Ligrestis' listed
holding that owns 36 percent of Fondiaria, and of Fondiaria are
meeting respectively at 1600 GMT on Sunday and on Monday morning
to decide which offer to back.
One source close to the situation told Reuters on Sunday the
Ligrestis may now be inclined to back the funds.
"The family is evaluating the new offer," the source said.
The bid by Sator and Palladio has disrupted the plans of
Unipol, which is backed by Fondiaria creditors Mediobanca
and UniCredit.
Under a rejigged offer presented on Friday, Sator and
Palladio envisage a cash injection of at least 800 million euros
into Fondiaria. Of this, 400 million euros will be paid by the
two funds, with the rest coming from a cash call to Fondiaria
shareholders, including debt-ridden Premafin.
The plan, much smaller than the cash calls envisaged by
Unipol, would give the Ligrestis a far bigger stake in the
larger group and is liked by many analysts as it is simpler than
the Unipol rescue deal.
But some shareholders object to the Ligrestis retaining a
strong position after presiding over Fondiaria's decline. In the
last five years the insurer's market value has collapsed to 476
million euros from 5 billion euros.
While Mediobanca has already lined up two banking syndicates
to underwrite the Unipol cash calls, Sator and Palladio have
not, saying they can only do so once Fondiaria backs their
offer. The unlisted funds have no duty to disclose accounts.
Mediobanca, which is exposed for 1.1 billion euros to
Fondiaria, and UniCredit, a Fondiaria shareholder that holds
Premafin debt, will play a key role in determining the success
of the Sator-Palladio offer.
UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday
his bank, Italy's largest, is ready to call in collateral and
take on Fondiaria shares.
Such a move would cut the Ligrestis out and give the banks a
free hand in pushing through their preferred merger option.
"We cannot wait for ever. The final deadline is June 11,"
Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a banking
conference, adding that all creditor banks were in agreement.
But calling in collateral could lengthen the rescue plan and
trigger a possible legal appeal by the Ligrestis, potentially
prompting insurance regulator ISVAP to step in to protect
Fondiaria's 8 million clients and placing a massive question
mark over debt repayment.