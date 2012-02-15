MILAN Feb 15 Shares in Fondiaria-SAI
soared as much as 10 percent percent in early trade on
Wednesday after two Italian investors said they had built stakes
in the troubled Italian insurer in a move that could complicate
a rescue plan by peer Unipol.
Investment firms Palladio Finanziaria and Sator said on
Tuesday they had increased their stakes in Fondiaria to 5.002
percent and 3.011 percent, respectively.
They also said they had signed a consultation pact over their
respective Fondiaria stakes "based on the common interest to
support the recapitalisation plan of" Fondiaria.
By 0808 GMT shares in Fondiaria-SAI were suspended from
trading and indicated up 3.8 percent. Shares in Unipol rose 2
percent outperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the Eurpean
insurance stock index.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)