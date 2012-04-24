MILAN, April 24 The conditions are not in place
at the moment for Italy's Fondiaria-SAI to set up a
banking consortium to guarantee a capital increase on a
standalone basis, the insurer's Chairman Jonella Ligresti said
on Tuesday.
The loss-making Fondiaria is involved in a complex deal to
have peer Unipol save it through a four-way merger
with three capital hikes including a cash call of 1.1 billion
euros at Fondiaria itself.
"The market has changed. At this moment the conditions are
not there for a consortium to guarantee such an operation on a
standalone basis," Ligresti said at a Fondiaria shareholders
meeting.
At a previous shareholder meeting in March to approve the
1.1 billion euro capital hike to help shore up the troubled
insurer's capital base, Ligresti had said she felt confident the
cash call could be carried out even without Unipol.
The Fondiaria group, controlled by Premafin, has
said it is keen to press ahead with plans to merge with Unipol
but wants to review the valuations involved in the operation.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)